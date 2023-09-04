8,071 Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,600,000 after buying an additional 153,049 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 576.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

VRSN traded down $2.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $205.15. 371,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,090. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.59. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.24 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.00 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total transaction of $409,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,642 shares in the company, valued at $115,702,071.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total transaction of $409,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,642 shares in the company, valued at $115,702,071.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $27,526.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,818,168.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,285 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,005 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

