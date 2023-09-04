FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 26,339 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 26,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,028,000 after acquiring an additional 85,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,567,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,532,000 after purchasing an additional 85,544 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,957,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,865,000 after purchasing an additional 61,981 shares during the last quarter.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ASO traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.69. 1,892,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $69.02. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.65.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 5.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASO. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASO

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,606. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 109,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,100. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.