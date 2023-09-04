FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,827 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after acquiring an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,604,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $276,190,000 after buying an additional 71,415 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,399,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $153,208,000 after buying an additional 52,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,304,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $138,398,000 after buying an additional 253,024 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $353,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,871,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,661.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,302 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Up 1.2 %

NTAP stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $77.60. 2,306,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $80.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.45.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

