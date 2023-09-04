FORA Capital LLC Purchases 7,878 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 316.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,944,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after buying an additional 1,728,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,772,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,537,000 after acquiring an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,581,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,540,000 after acquiring an additional 221,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,157,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.73. 685,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.85. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.28 and a 12 month high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBHT. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.30.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total transaction of $476,736.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 32,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,261,421.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,358. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

