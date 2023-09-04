FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:CHK traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,753,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,648. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.15. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.75% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark cut their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.