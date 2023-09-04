FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,764 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,602,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,307,000 after purchasing an additional 876,240 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,208,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,456,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,490,000. Finally, TAM Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,967,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.59.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,670. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.