GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 195.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,055 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,396 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 215.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in GSK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.31. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $39.74.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. GSK had a net margin of 50.26% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3613 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. HSBC began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,527.50.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

