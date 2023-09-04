FORA Capital LLC Buys 23,246 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 225.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 52.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 50.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000.

TransUnion Stock Down 0.1 %

TRU stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.13. 1,217,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,235. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.90. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $82.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.61, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Abhi Dhar sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Abhi Dhar sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $154,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,360.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,057 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,126. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

About TransUnion

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

