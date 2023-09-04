FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 18,978 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,978 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.6% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,792 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,734 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 177.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,675 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 57,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $846,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WYNN stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.64. 1,946,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,256. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -635.25 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.27 and its 200 day moving average is $106.18.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. The company’s revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -625.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

