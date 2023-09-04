Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for BHP Group (BHP)

BHP Group (LON: BHP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/23/2023 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,400 ($30.25) to GBX 2,200 ($27.73). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/23/2023 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,300 ($28.99) to GBX 2,200 ($27.73).

8/23/2023 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,200 ($27.73) to GBX 2,150 ($27.10).

8/23/2023 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,100 ($26.47) to GBX 2,000 ($25.21).

8/23/2023 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,480 ($31.26) to GBX 2,320 ($29.24).

7/24/2023 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,500 ($31.51) to GBX 2,300 ($28.99).

7/21/2023 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,430 ($30.63) to GBX 2,480 ($31.26).

7/14/2023 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,320 ($29.24) to GBX 2,430 ($30.63).

7/10/2023 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,625 ($33.09) to GBX 2,715 ($34.22). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

BHP Group Stock Performance

LON BHP traded up GBX 31 ($0.39) on Monday, hitting GBX 2,335 ($29.43). 213,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,304. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,155.94, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,316.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,394.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.23. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 2,028 ($25.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,880.50 ($36.31).

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 6,782.18%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

