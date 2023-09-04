FORA Capital LLC Invests $2.18 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.69. 4,517,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,977,578. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $5,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,164,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,413,687.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $5,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,164,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,413,687.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,591,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,107,826 shares of company stock worth $285,573,193 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

