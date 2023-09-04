FORA Capital LLC Takes $2.40 Million Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Price Performance

Crocs stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.86. 1,010,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $151.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.39.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 81.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,102 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $501,985.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 97,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,557,702.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.53 per share, with a total value of $49,965.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 203,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,257,429.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,468 shares of company stock worth $648,318. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CROX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on Crocs from $159.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.29.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

