58,860 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,860 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of eBay by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after buying an additional 118,952 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EBAY. TheStreet cut shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,053 shares of company stock valued at $397,940. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.10. 4,176,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,933,065. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

