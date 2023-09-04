Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 82.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,564 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 3.1% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.7% during the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.5% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.7% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE NVS traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.72. 765,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,038. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.15. The stock has a market cap of $213.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

