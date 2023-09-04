Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 78.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at $8,678,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $87.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 88.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.79. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.99 and a 1-year high of $95.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.21.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.02%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

