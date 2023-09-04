Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 11,481 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,481 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $848,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,859,552. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $38.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $49.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

