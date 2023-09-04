Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $1.21 Million in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZS. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Zscaler by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 154,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,023,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Zscaler by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,463,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,768,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $1,800,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,257,536.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,463,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,768,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,611 shares of company stock worth $17,137,481. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler stock opened at $158.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.80 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.54. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $194.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ZS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Zscaler from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zscaler from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.42.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

