Gladstone Investment Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 91.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Gladstone Investment Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $13.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $440.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.21. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $14.64.

Insider Activity at Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 149,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,375.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Investment

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 103.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 217.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 11.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

