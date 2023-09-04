FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Holdings Lifted by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,146,000 after buying an additional 5,820,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,226,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,974,000 after buying an additional 173,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,515,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,190,000 after acquiring an additional 177,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,171,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,162,000 after acquiring an additional 27,650 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE opened at $35.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $43.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.86.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. As a group, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.