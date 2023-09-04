FORA Capital LLC Buys 3,625 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LH. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.58. 766,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $166.93 and a 12 month high of $222.33. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.75.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

