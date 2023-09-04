Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 444 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,631,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,794,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813,374 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,310,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,700,000 after buying an additional 1,384,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,040,000 after acquiring an additional 954,175 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,892,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,290,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.92. 1,120,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,774. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.30. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.71 and a 52 week high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

