Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 936 Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 127,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 71,137 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,796,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,427,000 after buying an additional 100,589 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,034,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,231,000 after acquiring an additional 97,947 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $35.26. 123,136 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average of $34.23. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

