Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in American Electric Power by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AEP traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,548,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,196. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.61. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.90.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

