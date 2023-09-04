Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 54.7% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Gartner by 21.7% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 1.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $350.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $346.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $272.58 and a one year high of $377.88.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total transaction of $148,596.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total transaction of $148,596.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total value of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,874,412.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,192 shares of company stock worth $8,289,216 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

