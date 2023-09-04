Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.71 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.8% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 68,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 5.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.47.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $34.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average of $33.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $600.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.45 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 18.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.48%.

About Invitation Homes

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.