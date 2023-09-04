Lynch Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LGL) Announces Final Dividend of $0.07

Lynch Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LGL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 4th.

Lynch Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.17.

Insider Activity

In other Lynch Group news, insider Peter Clare purchased 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.26 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$248,600.00 ($160,387.10). 35.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lynch Group Company Profile

Lynch Group Holdings Limited operates as a grower, wholesaler, retailer, and importer of flowers and potted plants in Australia and China. The company's product portfolio includes gerbera, geraldton wax, phalaenopsis orchids, potted color products, and other wildflowers. It also exports its products.

