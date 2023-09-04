Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 250 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.63% of Royal Gold worth $53,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Royal Gold Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $111.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The business had revenue of $144.04 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 37.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.