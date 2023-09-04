Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $49,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at $1,746,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 21.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 506.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,222.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,268.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1,376.25. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.