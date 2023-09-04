Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $47.48 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 132,559 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Blackstone worth $47,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in Blackstone by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Blackstone by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

NYSE:BX opened at $104.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $109.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.35.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 117,163 shares of company stock valued at $639,861 and sold 20,398,212 shares valued at $224,028,062. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

