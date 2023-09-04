Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $47.17 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,044 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.21% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $47,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $80.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.42. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.23%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $234,052.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,875.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,416,530 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKC. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

