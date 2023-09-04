Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 116 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $146.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.