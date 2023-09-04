Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 130 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.98. 7,746,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,115,742. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $100.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.2418 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

