Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STLD

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.30. 697,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.12 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.64.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.