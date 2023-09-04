Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Invests $63,000 in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 347.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 317.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

RODM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.29. The stock had a trading volume of 153,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,638. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

