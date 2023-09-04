Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $224.68. 3,047,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,949,356. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

