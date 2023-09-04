Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.67.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Epiroc AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Performance

EPOKY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 28,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.11. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.65. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $21.16.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. Epiroc AB (publ) had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 16.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Epiroc AB will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for exploration, and water and energy; and related spare parts and services for the mining and infrastructure industries.

