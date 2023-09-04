CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CNHI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

CNHI opened at $13.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.63.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $4,725,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth about $40,048,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 642,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after buying an additional 374,374 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $730,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

