Status Price Reaches $0.0213 (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Status has a market cap of $82.06 million and $1.16 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Status has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00007344 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00021095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017372 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015144 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,890.34 or 1.00022282 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,708,430 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,859,708,430.319934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02144439 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $1,341,473.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

