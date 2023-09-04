Siacoin (SC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.12 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $154.47 million and approximately $9.12 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25,884.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.97 or 0.00247120 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.86 or 0.00745061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00014159 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.57 or 0.00550773 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00059343 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00118321 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,980,895,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,957,928,317 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.