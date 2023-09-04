Steem Price Hits $0.15 (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Steem has a market cap of $68.18 million and $1.34 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25,884.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.97 or 0.00247120 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.86 or 0.00745061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00014159 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.57 or 0.00550773 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00059343 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00118321 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 442,940,580 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

