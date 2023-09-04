USDX [Kava] (USDX) Trading Up 32.9% Over Last Week

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $104.44 million and approximately $263,452.67 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00003616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 32.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,884.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.86 or 0.00745061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00118321 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00016055 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00026428 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000559 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.93225177 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $258,712.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

