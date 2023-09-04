Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,824 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,667 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 9.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,471 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 270.7% during the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,993,958 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $95,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,042 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 775.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 361,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $20,167,000 after acquiring an additional 320,191 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 146.6% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 8.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 225,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $12,966,000 after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 0.1 %

LVS stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,595,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483,038. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average of $57.70. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 784.71, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 1,142.86%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

