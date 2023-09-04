Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JAMF. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jamf

In other Jamf news, insider Michelle Bucaria sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $161,958.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,103.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michelle Bucaria sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $161,958.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,103.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $44,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,452 shares of company stock worth $1,556,040 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Stock Performance

JAMF stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.36. 283,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,485. Jamf Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Jamf had a negative net margin of 21.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JAMF. Mizuho dropped their target price on Jamf from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Jamf from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jamf from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Jamf Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

