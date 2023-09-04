Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $117,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Waste Management by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.01. 1,217,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,457. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $174.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.18.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

