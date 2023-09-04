HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 84,322 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 84,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.05% of Darling Ingredients at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after acquiring an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 12.2% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,125,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000,000 after acquiring an additional 447,406 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,803,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,087,000 after acquiring an additional 321,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 52.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,563,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,757 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DAR traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $61.91. The stock had a trading volume of 836,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,682. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.12. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.77 and a 52-week high of $82.69.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 28,734 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $1,870,583.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,587,403.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 28,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $1,870,583.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,587,403.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,848.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,999 shares of company stock valued at $7,290,010 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

