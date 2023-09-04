HRT Financial LP Purchases 24,701 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,004 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,701 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned 0.19% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 281,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 951,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,182,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Down 2.5 %

Alliance Resource Partners stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,513. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.33. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $26.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 44.74%. The firm had revenue of $641.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.06%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

