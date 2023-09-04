HRT Financial LP Purchases 24,701 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLPFree Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,004 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,701 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned 0.19% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 281,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 951,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,182,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Down 2.5 %

Alliance Resource Partners stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,513. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.33. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $26.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLPGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 44.74%. The firm had revenue of $641.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.06%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

