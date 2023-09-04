HRT Financial LP Decreases Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

HRT Financial LP cut its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,557 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned 0.07% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after buying an additional 4,466,451 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,000,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,389,000 after buying an additional 306,853 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,002,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,625,000 after buying an additional 50,999 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,174,000 after buying an additional 84,407 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.01. 1,626,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,425. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.53. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $138.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

