HRT Financial LP Raises Holdings in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

HRT Financial LP increased its position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 1,179.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,565 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.22% of RXO worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of RXO in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in RXO in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in RXO by 752.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXO stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.27. The company had a trading volume of 495,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17. RXO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 166.11.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. RXO had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 0.28%. RXO’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on RXO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens cut their price objective on RXO from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered RXO from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on RXO from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

