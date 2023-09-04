HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 157,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,374,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.20% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 131,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 19,916 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 105,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,616,000 after purchasing an additional 308,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 773,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,421,000 after purchasing an additional 49,410 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of VSCO traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.81. 2,288,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,502. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.05. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $48.16.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 85.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

