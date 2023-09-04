HRT Financial LP Lowers Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

HRT Financial LP lowered its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,562 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned 0.10% of Post worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Post by 192.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Post by 29.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Post by 1,493.5% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Post by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,527,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,131,000 after acquiring an additional 52,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Post by 1,644.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,423,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POST traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,196. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.39 and a 12-month high of $98.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.63. Post had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Post’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on POST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.76 per share, with a total value of $86,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,239. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.76 per share, with a total value of $86,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,239. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

